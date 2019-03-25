Look: Baker Mayfield, hot girlfriend tee off on American Airlines

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was none too pleased with American Airlines over a recent issue, and he made that very clear on social media.

Apparently, his girlfriend — who is now his fiancee — Emily Wilkinson, has her bachelorette party this upcoming weekend. Mayfield took issue with the fact that AA had initially given her a direct flight, but then canceled it, and added a stop (something that happens to us normal people all the time).

Here’s what he had to say about it on Twitter.

Hey @AmericanAir, my fiancé has her bachelorette party this weekend and y’all cancelled her direct flight… changed her ticket and seat.. it’s no longer nonstop. I’m not sure how y’all do business but I’m pretty sure this isn’t how it’s supposed to go…. AND without a refund… — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 25, 2019

It’s funny that Mayfield is complaining, as this is the type of issue that travelers run into every day. People like us have certainly experienced it, and unless you have a private jet, it comes with the territory, so it’s best to just accept it and move on.