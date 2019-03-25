Look: Rob Gronkowski's beautiful girlfriend blasted by Patriots fans over retirement

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski officially called it quits on Monday, and, for some reason, fans are placing the blame on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek.

It’s a bit ridiculous, frankly, as fans focused on the caption she used for an Instagram post, essentially supporting Gronk for his decision to retire, as any girlfriend would. And yet, fans parsed the statement, and thought this particular sentence meant that Kostek had pushed him to retire:

“I quietly smile because I know I’m yours and I will continue to root you on in all that you do,” she wrote, as you can see below.

You may not be familiar with Kostek. And if not, here are some photos of her and Gronk.

Fans really can be out of control, as the logic here just really doesn’t add up. First off, there were rumors swirling that Gronk nearly retired one year ago, and would have, had the Patriots won Super Bowl LII, but he returned in hopes of winning another ring, and did. It’s highly unlikely that Kostek even had anything to do with his decision. Injuries and a desire to explore life outside of football were probably what moved the needle.