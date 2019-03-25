Look: Steph Curry's beautiful wife dances, twerks at 30th birthday party

Warriors star Stephen Curry is trying to lead his team to four titles in five seasons, but first, they’ll need to close out the regular season with the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, as the Nuggets trail them by just a half-game.

Curry has won the NBA MVP Award twice, and he’s putting together another great season, averaging 27.8 points, and shooting 43 percent from three-point range.

He enjoyed some time off the court on Saturday night, as it was his wife Ayesha’s 30th birthday. She celebrated in style, at a party with a ’90s theme. It looked like a lot of fun, especially when Ayesha went full-sexy — backing it up and twerking right on Steph, which he seemed to enjoy.

Ayesha also busted out some dance moves here as well.

She even sang karaoke at one point.

And a toast with champagne.

Here are a few other photos from the fun night.