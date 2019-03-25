Magill to miss the start of the season, so we get....

Jake Cave? At least that’s what Roster Resource suggests. With news of Matt Magill’s slow recovery and unavailability to start the year, I was curious as to what player would take his place in the bullpen. Tyler Duffey? Ryne Harper? Maybe free agent Mike Morin? As I noted, Roster Resource suggested a massive five player bench, which seems unlikely.

But then, the Twins are going to work with a four man rotation to start the season, with Adalberto Mejia and Martin Perez working out of the pen. Even if the pen is light on arms, two of the pitchers have the capacity to work multiple innings. And the team is going to have a lot of off days as they get through the early part of the season, so there won’t be as much work put on any of the pitchers. AND they are going to be playing two series in NL stadiums, so pinch hitters will be important.

But all that said, I think the Twins will likely keep Morin on the roster. 12 pitchers seems right, and Morin has been ok this spring. Still, it might be nice to have Cave as a 4th (or 5th, or 6th, or 7th, depending on how you feel about Marwin Gonzalez, Tyler Austin and Willians Astudillo), especially after his season last year.