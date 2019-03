Monday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

National Invitation Tournament

2nd Round

Norfolk State at Colorado — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

2nd Round

Whiparound Coverage: Kentucky vs. North Carolina State/Michigan State vs. Notre Dame/South Dakota State vs. Syracuse/UCLA vs. Maryland — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Whiparound Coverage: Cal vs. Baylor/Gonzaga vs. Oregon State/Missouri State vs. Iowa State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Chicago Region, Maples Pavilion, Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA

BYU at Stanford — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Stanford at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Cal at Arizona State — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Mississippi at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Washington at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 WCal ashington/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

College Water Polo

Men’s

Cal-Irvine at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Central Special: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Bracket Special — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

The Skill Code: The Playbook-Mission Impossible — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Mike Weir-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Feherty: Bryson DeChambeau — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Feherty: Tony Final — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Albuquerque Isotopes — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

New York Yankees at Washington — MLB Network/MASN, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Olympic Park, Montreal, Quebec, Canada — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports South, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas — MLB Network/STO/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park, Mesa, AZ — NESNplus/NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco — NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Anaheim — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle — Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Walk-off Stories: Yankees/Red Sox-From a Battle to a War — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Orlando — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis — TSN1/TSN5/Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah — Fox Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Portland — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/YES/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at New Jersey — MSG Western New York/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto — Fox Sports Florida/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Rangers — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet One/NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg — Fox Sports Southwest/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary — Fox Sports West/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet West, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Los Angeles at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Detroit at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club — Univision Deportes, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live (series premiere), 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar ESports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Gabrielle Reece — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: Repeat After Us — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s 3rd Round/Women’s Round of 16— Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s 3rd Round/Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying

Matchday 2

Group H, New Eskişehir Stadium, Eskişehir, Turkey

Turkey vs. Moldova — Univision Deportes, 12:50 p.m.

Group B, Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal

Portugal vs. Serbia — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Group H, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

France vs. Iceland — Univision Deportes, 3:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 3 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 6 p.m.