More painful: Celtics weekend or Kyrie Irving's nail?

Ewww…
Irving lost a good portion of the nail on his right ringer last night. That had to impact his shooting (5-17 FG).
Kyrie is shooting a mortal 33% from 3 in March. That’s nearly 10 percent lower than his averages from November – February.
Ewww…
Irving lost a good portion of the nail on his right ringer last night. That had to impact his shooting (5-17 FG).
Kyrie is shooting a mortal 33% from 3 in March. That’s nearly 10 percent lower than his averages from November – February.
The Mediterranean diet is not at all a typical diet, rather it is scientifically a healthy diet. The regular snacks include a handful of (…)
Video conferencing is an online meeting between two people sitting over a distance. It doesn’t matter in which part of the world the (…)
Minnesota Wild (35-32-9) 78pts 6th in the Central 2.66 Goals For Per Game (27th in the NHL) 2.88 Goals Against Per Game (…)
Heading over to the third day of IPL 2019. We have one match today. Rajasthan Royals will face Kings XI Punjab on Monday, 25th March 2019. (…)
As the regular season draws near, we preview the teams of the National League East where four teams will battle for the division (…)
St. Paul, MN — Familiarity builds contempt. If you play a team enough times you develop a genuine hatred of each (…)
Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing (…)
The teams are warming up, the match-schedules are here, the tickets are out, and with that, the twelfth season of the Indian Premier (…)
All Times Eastern College Basketball Men’s National Invitation Tournament 2nd Round Norfolk State at Colorado (…)
A quick snapshot at the weekend before Fighters of the Week fleshes it out a bit more. Biggest Upset: (…)
Comments