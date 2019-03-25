MMA Manifesto

The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Mar 25/19

March 25, 2019

Jan 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ryan Bader (blue gloves) defeats Fedor Emelianenko (red gloves) during Bellator 214 at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, Kurt Killberg and Ricky Leone.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Non-UFC Fighter Rankings

 

1) (Last Ranking – 1 Ryan Bader – Bellator Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion – 45 (out of 50) points
          Record: 27-5
          Last Five Fights: 5-0
          Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)
          Next Fight: TBA

The champ champ is still #1.

2) (1) Demetrious Johnson – ONE Championship Flyweight – 39 points
          Record: 27-3-1
          Last Five Fights: 4-1
          Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Horiguchi)
Next Fight: vs Yuya Wakamatsu – ONE Championship: A New Era – Mar 31st

It’s going to be odd seeing Mighty Mouse compete outside of the octagon.

 

3) (2)  Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight Champion – 34 points                 Record: 45-6-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-MacDonald)
Next Fight: TBA

Mousasi put a beating on Rory Mac, proving he is indeed one of the best non-UFC fighters out there.

4) (4)  Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 32 points
          Record: 20-5
          Last Five Fights: 2-3
          Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Mousasi, W-Lima)
Next Fight: vs Jon Fitch – Bellator 220 – Apr 27th

Middleweight didn’t quite work out as planned for Rory MacDonald.

 

5) (5) Eddie Alvarez – ONE Championship Lightweight – 26 points

Dec 2, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) fights Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) during UFC 218 at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports


          Record: 29-6, 1 NC
          Last Five Fights: 2-2, 1 NC
          Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-Chandler, L-Chandler)
          Next Fight: vs Timofey Nastyukhin – ONE Championship: A New Era – Mar 31st

The Underground King is off to conquer yet another MMA organization.

 

6) (5) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin Bantamweight Champion – 25 points
          Record: 26-2
          Last Five Fights: 5-0
          Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Johnson)
          Next Fight: vs Ben Nguyen – Rizin 15 – Apr 21st

Supernova has been absolutely on fire since leaving the UFC – eight-straight wins, all at a weight class above his natural one.

 

7) (7) Michael Chandler – Bellator Lightweight Champion – 15 points
          Record: 19-4
          Last Five Fights: 4-1
          Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Alvarez, W-Alvarez)
          Next Fight: vs #10 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator 221 – May 11th

The gold is back around Chandler’s waist once again.

 

8) (tied) (8) Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion – 12 points

Nov 3, 2017; University Park, PA, USA; Ilima Macfarlane (red gloves) reacts after defeating Emily Ducote (not pictured) during Bellator 186 at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Record:  9-0
Last Five Fights:  5-0
Record vs Top 10:  0-0
Next Fight:  vs Veta Arteaga – Bellator 220 – Apr 27th

Bellator 213 was a superstar-making performance by The Ilimanator on her home turf of Hawaii.

 

8) (tied) (10) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight – 12 points
                      Record: 30-7
                      Last Five Fights: 4-1
                      Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-MacDonald)
                      Next Fight: vs Michael Page – Bellator 221 – May 11th

Lima is on to the semi-finals of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament.

 

10) (NR) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator Light/Featherweight – 10 points
                Record: 28-4
                Last Five Fights: 4-1
                Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                Next Fight: vs #7 Michael Chandler – Bellator 221 – May 11th

Pitbull has the biggest fight of his career coming up next.

 

Dropped off: (8) Vitaly Minakov

Bubbling under: Vadim Nemkov, Phil Davis, Neiman Gracie, Jon Fitch,  Anatoly Tokov, Michael Page,  Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Magomed Magomedkerimov

 

