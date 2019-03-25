Washington Capitals visit with President Donald Trump to celebrate Stanley Cup at White House (Video)

The Washington Capitals celebrated their Stanley Cup win in style on Monday, meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, following the longstanding tradition.
Nearly the entirety of the team showed up, aside from goalie Braden Holtby, who made it clear that his political ideology didn’t align with Trump’s, so he passed on the visit.
But Trump didn’t seem fazed by Holtby’s no-show, as he still played host to the rest of the team, and even gave props to John Carlson and Evgeny Kuznetsov for their strong play during the team’s title run.
Trump also expressed his confidence in the team potentially repeating as world champions this season.
It will be interesting to see if Trump’s visit fires the team up, as they look to regain peak form heading into the playoffs.
