Washington Capitals visit with President Donald Trump to celebrate Stanley Cup at White House (Video)

The Washington Capitals celebrated their Stanley Cup win in style on Monday, meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, following the longstanding tradition.

Nearly the entirety of the team showed up, aside from goalie Braden Holtby, who made it clear that his political ideology didn’t align with Trump’s, so he passed on the visit.

But Trump didn’t seem fazed by Holtby’s no-show, as he still played host to the rest of the team, and even gave props to John Carlson and Evgeny Kuznetsov for their strong play during the team’s title run.

.@JohnCarlson74 and @Kuzya92 each got a special shout out for their success in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/ZmtFHDyz9f — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 25, 2019

WATCH: Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) and the Washington Capitals, winners of the 2018 Stanley Cup, visit Trump in the White House pic.twitter.com/6I6bhuhP0I — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) March 25, 2019

The 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Washington @Capitals visited the White House today! pic.twitter.com/hiHEYIIAyS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 25, 2019

Trump also expressed his confidence in the team potentially repeating as world champions this season.

Trump to Capitals: "You brought the Stanley Cup home. I have a feeling you're going to be doing it again. I think you're going to do really fantastically well." — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) March 25, 2019

It will be interesting to see if Trump’s visit fires the team up, as they look to regain peak form heading into the playoffs.