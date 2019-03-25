WWE Announces Official Main Event For 'WrestleMania 35'

After much speculation, WWE has confirmed that Ronda Rousey v. Charlotte Flair v. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Title will main event WrestleMania 35.

This is the first time women have main-evented a WrestleMania. WWE held Evolution, an all-women’s event last October. Becky, Ronda and Charlotte were all involved in the main and co-main event.

Ronda debuted in WWE last year and has been nearly unstoppable. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion became the Raw Women’s Champion back in SummerSlam and has been in a storyline feud with Becky since around Survivor Series. Becky Lynch, who became a true fan-favorite following SummerSlam, won the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble this year but has been a part of a storyline that has negated her from competing in the match at WrestleMania.

Charlotte, who faced Ronda at Survivor Series, was included into the WrestleMania match by Vince McMahon. It wasn’t until Rousey attacked Becky during her match with Charlotte at Fastlane when the triple threat became official.

It’s been my…it’s been OUR goal to main event #WrestleMania. It was never just talk, it was the hard work of every woman past, present, and future to get us here. We won’t let you down. 13 days. #HERstory #Evolution 👸🏼 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 25, 2019

I ran my mouth, put in the miles, took the bumps and entertained the people till they couldn’t deny me any longer. It’s an emotional day just knowing I get to smash Ronnie and Char in front of the whole world on the biggest stage possible. To the people: THANK YOU. #IAMTHEMAN pic.twitter.com/XKRhMNdz5A — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 25, 2019

In regards to the progression of women’s wrestling leading up to the announcement, WWE sent out a press release with the following statement:

“At WrestleMania 32 in 2016, WWE re-branded the Divas Division the Women’s Division and unveiled a new Women’s Championship title. Since that time, the women’s evolution has placed a greater spotlight on WWE’s female Superstars, including more prominent storylines and deeper character development that showcases their athleticism, charisma and star power.”

Becky and Charlotte had the Feud of the Year in 2018, competing in a variety of matches against one another. They have been the aggressor’s in the feud, with Ronda recently stepping up her game. There are rumors that Ronda will be leaving WWE following WrestleMania, making this match extremely interesting.

WrestleMania 35 is scheduled to take place April 7th at MetLife Stadium. Tickets are still available for the event.