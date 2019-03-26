MMA Manifesto

Newly-retired McGregor under investigation for sexual assault

Newly-retired McGregor under investigation for sexual assault

MMA Manifesto

Newly-retired McGregor under investigation for sexual assault

By March 26, 2019

By: |

Within a day of Conor McGregor announcing his retirement on Twitter, a report has surfaced that he is under investigation for sexual assault.

A woman made the accusation in December, according to the New York Times.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion of the UFC has not been charged with a crime. He was arrested in January as the allegations were investigated, was questioned then let go.

McGregor, 30, announced his retirement today, but some are dubious of it as a negotiating ploy for his next fight.

McGregor was also arrested earlier this month in Miami Beach for allegedly taking a man’s phone who was trying to photograph him, stomping on it and leaving with the device.

MMA Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home