Newly-retired McGregor under investigation for sexual assault

Within a day of Conor McGregor announcing his retirement on Twitter, a report has surfaced that he is under investigation for sexual assault.
A woman made the accusation in December, according to the New York Times.
The former featherweight and lightweight champion of the UFC has not been charged with a crime. He was arrested in January as the allegations were investigated, was questioned then let go.
McGregor, 30, announced his retirement today, but some are dubious of it as a negotiating ploy for his next fight.
McGregor was also arrested earlier this month in Miami Beach for allegedly taking a man’s phone who was trying to photograph him, stomping on it and leaving with the device.
