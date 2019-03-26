Did Antonio Brown subliminally call out JuJu Smith-Schuster?

Antonio Brown is fed up with players coming to the defense of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have let go of Antonio Brown. But Antonio Brown hasn’t seemed to let go of the Pittsburgh Steelers though. After a long, and stressful season fueled with drama, Brown wants to continue to expose what’s going on in Pittsburgh although he is no longer there.

It seems as though over the years, Steelers’ veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger began to damage a few friendships that he had with his teammates. We heard former Steelers’ running back Le’Veon Bell discuss with a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. Now, Brown won’t stop talking about it as well.

Before Brown even got traded to the Raiders, he was questioning Roethlisberger’s leadership and accountability as the team’s starting quarterback. Even former players were coming out of the woodworks with accusations that Roethlisberger would go as far as making purposeful mistakes out of spite towards an offensive coordinator. With all of those accusations coming to light, one of ‘Big Ben’s’ teammates took to Twitter to voice his support for his teammate, in hopes to silence the haters.

Juju tries to put an end to the rumors

I was so blessed to enter the league and play with a Hall of Fame QB as a 20-year old. Ben has taught me so much, he’s a true Leader and I can’t wait to rock with my guy this season. pic.twitter.com/Atei8eDiZC — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 26, 2019

AB is not buying it…

As Roethlisberger’s number one receiver, it’s clear that Juju wanted to try and silence all of the negative comments aimed towards his quarterback. It looks like Antonio Brown caught wind of the post though, and decided to take to Twitter with a message that clearly comes off as a subliminal shot towards Smith-Schuster.

Do not listen to any NFL player who haven’t got paid yet! They will do and say anything to make sure they going to get paid even if it’s compromising integrity or anything ! sad but true — Antonio Brown (@AB84) March 26, 2019

Let’s see; Juju Smith-Schuster is still on his rookie contract and hasn’t received his big break yet, so it seems pretty evident about who Brown is talking about at this point. While Brown could have a good point here, why does he really care anymore? Pittsburgh problems are not yours, AB.

At this point, Brown should focus on getting to work with the Oakland Raiders. Everybody knows that they have had their handful of problems over the last season. I’m sure he wouldn’t want the same action to start going down on the West Coast as well. At this point, AB should let the past be the past.