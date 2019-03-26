Becky Lynch Says Top WWE Star 'Deserves So Much Better' Ahead Of 'WrestleMania 35'

This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live saw a major surprise title change when Charlotte Flair won an impromptu Women’s Title match against the defending Champion Asuka.

Following the Title win, which marks number eight for Charlotte Flair, it remains to be seen whether or not the Smackdown Women’s Title will be on the line in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

As of this writing, Flair is set to challenge Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match for the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania, but with Flair winning the Smackdown Women’s Title on Tuesday night, it looks like both titles might be up for grabs at the PPV on April 7th.

One person who is not a fan of Charlotte Flair winning the Smackdown Women’s Title is Becky Lynch, as The Man Tweeted after Smackdown, “[Charlotte Flair] did less to earn that title shot than the Wrestlemania one. Asuka deserves so much better.”

Heading into WrestleMania with gold around her waist, Charlotte Flair commented on her Title win by Tweeting, “This one means a lot. #8. Thank you Asuka; The most talented woman I’ve ever shared the ring with.”

Lynch did not take kindly to Flair’s celebratory Tweet, and fired back with “There goes Charlotte with her empty, corporate ‘empowerment’ speak again. As long as you’re the only one who’s empowered though, eh Char?”

Asuka, meanwhile, simply Tweeted “over” after her loss to Charlotte Flair on Smackdown this week, and following the loss The Empress of Tomorrow is officially without a match at WrestleMania 35.

We reported last week that WWE is planning once again to hold a Women’s Battle Royal match at WrestleMania, so it is always a possibility that Asuka could enter the bout if and when WWE makes the match official. Original plans for Smackdown Live this week called for Asuka’s WrestleMania opponent to be determined, however, plans changed and instead Charlotte Flair captured the gold.