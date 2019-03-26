BREAKING: 'WrestleMania' Main Event Likely Changing As Charlotte Flair Wins Women's Title On 'Smackdown Live'

With just over a week until WrestleMania 35 comes to New Jersey, a massive title change took place on Tuesday night heading into the PPV on April 7th.

In a surprise move, WWE changed Asuka’s Smackdown Live plans at the last minute, and as opposed to naming Asuka’s challenger for the Smackdown Women’s Title at WrestleMania, a Title match took place.

Tonight on Smackdown Live, Charlotte Flair challenged The Empress of Tomorrow for the Title, and successfully defeated the defending Champion heading into WrestleMania.

One by one by, one."#SDLive #AndNew #WomensTitle @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/2m33ppsS2e — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 27, 2019

WWE has yet to announce how Charlotte Flair winning the Title will impact her Triple Threat Raw Women’s Title main event match at WrestleMania, but announcer Corey Graves teased the PPV match could change.

The likely scenario, however not yet confirmed, is that both the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Titles will now be on the line in the main event match at WrestleMania, as Charlotte will enter the bout as the blue brand Champion, and Ronda Rousey will represent the red brand as Women’s Champion.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.