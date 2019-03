Gordon Hayward offers support to Jusuf Nurkic after his awful leg injury last night. #Celtics #Blazers. pic.twitter.com/Aknwr2kK1J — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 26, 2019

Zelim ti brz oporavak brate @bosnianbeast27 — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) March 26, 2019

Jusuf Nurkic was taken off the court on a stretcher after suffering a lower-leg injury in double OT against the Nets. pic.twitter.com/WjMZeQu2Uq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 26, 2019

Press play on that ESPN clip at your own risk. I’m not sure what it contains because I refuse to watch a compound fracture. Injuries like this replay in my mind for days and I can’t handle it.

Tough loss for the Blazers who are neck and neck with the Rockets for the 3rd seed in the West.