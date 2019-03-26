Heat retire Chris Bosh's jersey at American Airlines Arena (Video)

The Miami Heat paid homage to one of the best big men in the history of its franchise, in the form of a huge honor on Tuesday night.

Chris Bosh, who won two titles with the Heat — paired alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade — had his jersey hung from the rafters at American Airlines Arena.

Bosh first received a tribute video from the team, which was shown on the videoboard.

We honor and celebrate your Miami HEAT career, @chrisbosh! The No. 1 will hang forever. #ThankYouChr1s pic.twitter.com/nmXrK5APa0 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 27, 2019

He later delivered a speech to Heat fans at halftime.

And then the big moment came, with Bosh’s No. 4 jersey being lifted up to the rafters.

The Miami HEAT No. 1 ⬆️ Retired! pic.twitter.com/ZaWOsx0ptO — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 27, 2019

That seemed like an excessive amount of sparks and special effects, but that’s just how Miami does it. Either way, props to Bosh for receiving his big moment.