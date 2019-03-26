Featured

Lance Stephenson puts Jeff Green on skates with sick moves (Video)

Lance Stephenson puts Jeff Green on skates with sick moves (Video)

Featured

Lance Stephenson puts Jeff Green on skates with sick moves (Video)

By March 26, 2019

By: |

Lakers veteran swingman Lance Stephenson has treated fans to a number of entertaining moments during the course of his career, and Tuesday’s game against the Wizards was no different.

Stephenson brought the fans to Staples Center to their feet on one particular play in the waning seconds of the first quarter, and it was incredibly fun to watch. He was tasked with handling the ball near the top of the key on the Lakers’ final possession of the quarter, guarded by Jeff Green. Stephenson used a number of jukes — dribbling the ball both between his legs and behind his back — to send Green backpedaling. The Wizards veteran was caught off balance and nearly fell to the floor in the process.

All Green could do was watch as Stephenson drained a midrange jumper. Not only that, the Lakers bench went nuts reacting to the highlight-reel play as well.

Stephenson is always entertaining when he steps foot on the court, and that play was the most recent example.

Featured, Lakers, NBA

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

24m

Twins 24m ago

The Twins finally finished their spring training schedule today, with a slugfest in Colorado. It showed what the Twins might be able to (…)

50m

Eagles 50m ago

Personally I love leftovers. The food variety, I mean. In football? Not so much. Usually the NFL is slow to react to controversial calls (…)

More Featured
Home