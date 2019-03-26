LeBron James has high praise for Chris Bosh before jersey retirement (Video)

Lakers superstar LeBron James spent some of his prime years playing alongside Chris Bosh in Miami, and the two won two titles together as members of the Heat.

James, Bosh and Dwyane Wade comprised the first “Big 3” the league has seen, giving rise to superteams, and now we see the Warriors and Rockets mimicking that blueprint.

So when it was Bosh’s time to get honored by the Heat on Tuesday night, with his jersey being retired, James had plenty of nice things to say about his former teammate.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥MONSTER!!!!!!!! One beautiful game and even better person!! Love that dude they call CB! 🙏🏾💯 https://t.co/o8QZ5TnhN0 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 26, 2019

James still clearly has plenty of love for one of the more athletic big men we’ve ever seen play.