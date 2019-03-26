Look: Robert Kraft, Roger Goodell spotted talking at owners meetings

It’s a known fact that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Patriots owner Robert Kraft aren’t on the best of terms.

The tipping point was the Deflategate scandal, where Kraft and the Patriots executives appeared to believe that Goodell pushed a bit too far, having it out for the team, looking to punish them rather than find out the truth. And it’s certainly possible that there was some animosity between the two before that as well.

But it does appear that the two are at least able to get along nowadays, as time does appear to mend severed relationships. They were even seen chatting at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix this week, as you can see below.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell enter a meeting together at the annual meeting pic.twitter.com/4dxWXYRL5s — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) March 26, 2019

📸 @CBSNews captured a shot of Robert Kraft talking with Roger Goodell today at the NFL owners meetings in Arizona #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/X5lkvVFkLZ — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) March 26, 2019

Goodell and Kraft have a brief chat and walk in together pic.twitter.com/wRF0mNkeW9 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 26, 2019

It’d be interesting to know what the two were talking about.