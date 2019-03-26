NFL

Look: Robert Kraft, Roger Goodell spotted talking at owners meetings

March 26, 2019

It’s a known fact that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Patriots owner Robert Kraft aren’t on the best of terms.

The tipping point was the Deflategate scandal, where Kraft and the Patriots executives appeared to believe that Goodell pushed a bit too far, having it out for the team, looking to punish them rather than find out the truth.  And it’s certainly possible that there was some animosity between the two before that as well.

But it does appear that the two are at least able to get along nowadays, as time does appear to mend severed relationships. They were even seen chatting at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix this week, as you can see below.

It’d be interesting to know what the two were talking about.

