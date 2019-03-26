NFL rumors: Eagles were interested in trading for Antonio Brown

Earlier this month, the longstanding feud between Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers came to an anti-climatic end as the All-Pro wide receiver was traded to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for draft picks.

The shocking trade to the Raiders caught many folks off guard, especially since there were multiple contending teams, who showed a certain level of interest in acquiring the superstar wide receiver.

On Brown’s podcast called the “Boomin Experience,” his agent Drew Rosenhaus told the veteran wideout that he felt like the Raiders’ interest was waning but had five other teams interested in his services.

“Oakland, I think, is fading. I kind of get the sense that they’re fading a little bit,” said Rosenhaus.

“The teams that want you right now are New England, Philadelphia, Tennessee, Washington, and Buffalo, with Oakland still in the picture,” he added.

It does not come as a surprise to see that the Eagles were interested in Brown as he would’ve been a nice addition opposite of Alshon Jeffery.

However, if they were to acquire Brown and gave him the restructured contract that he got from the Raiders, which was a three-year deal worth $50 million with $30 million guaranteed. That would have been a lot of money tied up into the wide receiver position.

Therefore, the Eagles ultimately went into another direction signing veteran wideout DeSean Jackson in free agency to a team-friendly contract to pair with Jeffery and Nelson Agholor.

Nevertheless, one does wonder how the Eagles’ offense would look like over the next few seasons with fourth-year quarterback Carson Wentz throwing to Brown aka Mr. Big Chest.

But maybe it was smart on Philly’s part that did not make a trade for Brown as they were able to address multiple positions in free agency with the cap space that they had.