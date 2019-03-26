Pop star Cardi B blasted for admitting to drugging and robbing men

One of the hottest pop stars in this day and age shared a shocking piece of information with the public this week, and she’s been getting skewered for it.

Cardi B took to Instagram and started a live stream, as she’s been known to do. She shocked the world though when she revealed she used to drug men and rob them afterwards, tricking them into trying to have sex with her.

“I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f— me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go to this hotel,’” she said. “That’s what I used to do.”

CardiB says she used to what? 👀 pic.twitter.com/NJWigTlb9Z — Hip Hop Ratchet (@HipHopRatchet) March 24, 2019

She has been getting blasted on social media since that admission, which caused her to defend herself on Tuesday, in this IG post, stating that what she did is “part of a hip hop culture.”

Hip hop is about the music — not engaging in illegal, underground activity to become famous. That may be a part of it, but that’s not hip hop, or related to its roots. Cardi B’s logic is flawed, and she would’ve been better off not bringing the subject up at all.