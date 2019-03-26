The HOVG Podcast: Carl Tart 

By: The Hall of Very Good | March 26, 2019



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Carl Tart.

The actor, writer, comedian and Little League All-Star(!) talks to the boys about his podcast “Carl Alarm”, shares the specifics of his recent appearance on Comedy Central’s “Drunk History” and reveals just how drunk he was, recalls just how much fun it was to write for “Brockmire” and imagines just how far in life an email from Hank Aaron could get him.

SHOW NOTES:

Moses Fleetwood Walker was the first African American to play pro baseball, six decades before Jackie Robinson

Brockmire’s second season promised booze but delivered medicine

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

