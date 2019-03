Wednesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

College Basketball Invitational

Semifinal (Home Site)

Coastal Carolina at DePaul — Fox Sports Go, 8 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

Quarterfinals (Home Sites)

Colorado at Texas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Carolina State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference 2019: Purdue — Big Ten Network, 10:50 a.m.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference 2019: Tennessee — Big Ten Network, 12:05 p.m.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference 2019: Texas Tech — Big Ten Network, 3:45 p.m.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference 2019: Michigan — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: UMBC vs. UVA: Bracket Buster — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Holy Loyola! — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Division II Tournament

National Semifinals, Alumni Hall, Ohio Dominican University, Columbus, OH

Indiana University (PA) vs. Southwestern Oklahoma — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Drury vs. Lubbock Christian — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Princeton at Maryland — FS1, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Ohio State at Kentucky — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Pacific, 7 p.m.

Texas at Baylor — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, TX

Day 1 — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

High School Basketball

McDonald’s All-American Game, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Girls: West vs. East — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Boys: West vs. East — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLB

Best of 30 Clubs in 30 Days — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Predictions Special — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Walkoff Stories: Improbably Gibson — FS1, 9 p.m.

Set Apart: The Jim Abbott Story — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Network Special: The Coaches: Who Are These Guys? — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America: Motormouths — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Memphis — TSN1/TSN3/NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City — ESPN/Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Portland at Chicago — NBC Sports Northwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix — NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Utah — ESPN/TSN1/TSN3/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA G League Playoffs

Windy City Bulls at Westchester Knicks — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Stockton Kings — Facebook, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Toronto at Philadelphia — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Boston — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Southwest/Sportsnet West, 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL-Skates Off — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL’s Best — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Network Countdown: Top Stanley Cup Clinching Goals — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club — Univision Deportes, 6:59 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar ESports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Devin Funchess — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: No Kin to Me — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: Sarah & Suzanne — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Women’s Quarterfinal 3/Men’s Quarterfinal 1 — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal 4/Men’s Quarterfinal 2 — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.