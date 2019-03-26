'WrestleMania 35' News: HHH vs Batista Gets Another Big Stipulation, 'SNL' Stars To Wrestle, New Title Matches Set

There is only one episode of WWE Raw remaining before WrestleMania 35 takes over the New York and New Jersey area at MetLife Stadium, and this week’s episode of Raw continued the road to the big PPV taking place on April 7th.

During this week’s show, Triple H revealed that Batista has made yet another demand before he will agree to face The Game at WrestleMania. The match featuring the former Evolution partners is already a No Holds Barred contest, and on Raw Triple H announced Batista wants The Game to put his career on the line in the match.

The Game agreed, meaning should he lose to Batista at WrestleMania 35, Triple H’s in-ring career in WWE will be over.

‘SNL’ Stars To Wrestle

It was previously announced that Saturday Night Live stars and Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che will be appearing at WrestleMania as guest correspondents, but this week on Raw it was announced they will have a much bigger role on the show.

After a segment aired on Raw featuring Colin Jost taking shots at Braun Strowman, The Monster Among Men demanded that Jost and Che enter the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal match, and Alexa Bliss made it official. Therefore, at WrestleMania, both Che and Jost will be competing in their first WWE match as they are now official battle royal participants.

New Title Matches Added

WWE has announced that Bayley and Sasha Banks will defend the Women’s Tag Team Titles against Beth Phoenix and Natalya, Nia Jax and Tamina, and The IIconics in a Fatal Four Way match.

Below is the updated WrestleMania 35 card:

WWE Universal Championship Match:

-Brock Lesnar (c) vs Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match:

-Ronda Rousey (c) vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair

No Holds Barred Match:

-Batista vs Triple H

-The Miz vs Shane McMahon

-Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre

-AJ Styles vs Randy Orton

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:

-Bobby Lashley (c) vs Finn Balor

WWE United States Championship Match:

-Samoa Joe (c) vs Rey Mysterio

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:

-Bayley and Sasha Banks (c’s) vs Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs Nia Jax and Tamina vs The IIconics

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match:

-Asuka (c) vs TBA

-Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin in Angle’s final WWE match

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match:

-Buddy Murphy (c) vs Tony Nese

-The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal match featuring Braun Strowman, Colin Jost, Michael Che, and more participants TBA.

-Elias will perform and Alexa Bliss will host the event.