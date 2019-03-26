WWE Championship Match At 'WrestleMania 35' Accidentally Confirmed

Fans have been behind Kofi Kingston as he hunts for an opportunity to challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35. As we saw on Smackdown Live last Tuesday, Kofi beat all of the WWE Superstars Mr. McMahon told him to beat in the gauntlet match until WWE Champion Daniel Bryan was added last minute to defeat Kofi and crush his dreams.

However, WWE recently tweeted out a video ad for WrestleMania 35, showing the lineup of big matches for the show including the No Holds Barred match, the Raw Women’s Championship match, Shane McMahon vs. The Miz, then accidentally revealing the WWE Championship match between Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston.

@CorruptedPOD @CountdownEnded there already promoting Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/7ZVKrBvRWC — Sonny x Digital (@SonnyVzz) March 25, 2019

Kofi went on Twitter as soon as the tweet was making headlines and responded to it.

Last week the gauntlet match was also advertised to kick off the show. It did not. Vince has been messing with us for a while now. Wouldn’t be surprised if this was just more of the same. https://t.co/txc08S3aEZ — KOFI (@TrueKofi) March 26, 2019

Fans have been upset over how Kofi has been treated during his chase to get an opportunity at the WWE Championship and win it, similar to how Daniel Bryan chased the championship heading into WrestleMania 30 back in 2014.

Mustafa Ali was originally going to be the superstar that was the underdog challenging for the WWE Championship until an injury sidelined him. As a result, Kofi took his spot and got way over with the WWE Universe after an amazing performance in the gauntlet match on Smackdown Live, competing against his Elimination Chamber opponents. Kofi came close to winning the championship at Elimination Chamber but Bryan ended up retaining the title by last eliminating Kofi.

Kofi was set to challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at Fastlane until Vince McMahon replaced him with a returning Kevin Owens. Kofi thought he was added to the match at Fastlane until Vince put him in a handicap match against The Bar.

This has been a long road for Kofi but now it is clear seeing the accidental WrestleMania advertisement that Kofi will get his shot at the WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan. But we will find out on Smackdown Live tonight how he will get his opportunity.