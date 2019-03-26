WWE Reportedly Uninterested In Bringing Back Alberto Del Rio Amid Recent Comments

Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Alberto Del Rio, aka Alberto El Patron, recently spoke with Super Luchas, and claimed he and WWE have made peace following derogatory comments Del Rio made in the past regarding the company and Triple H.

Del Rio also posted the below message on Instagram regarding his current personal status.

“My friends, whenever you find yourself doubting how far you can go, stop for a minute and just remember how far you’ve come. Remember everything you have faced, all the fears you have overcome and all the battles you have won. This is the secret to continue winning in life.”

In addition to Del Rio claiming he has made amends with WWE and Triple H, the former WWE Champion admitted the door is open, on his end, for a return to the company, but added neither he nor WWE have had return talks.

Despite Del Rio’s comments, however, Fightful is reporting WWE’s feelings on the Mexican superstar might not be mutual.

“Del Rio has made a wealth of poor impressions on any number of wrestlers, staff and management in WWE, and his no-show issues last year aren’t lost on the company either,” reads the Fightful report.

The report adds that the very public history between Del Rio and Paige is something WWE is also considering, as the company does not want to risk alienating Paige by re-signing a superstar with which Paige has a very tumultuous past.

Del Rio left WWE back in September of 2016, and debuted for Impact Wrestling at the March 2nd, 2017 TV tapings. His time in Impact Wrestling was marred with issues stemming from his relationship with Paige, and in July of 2017 he was suspended indefinitely due to a domestic violence incident.

Del Rio was released from Impact Wrestling on April 7th, 2018 after he no-showed the Lucha Underground vs Impact Wrestling event in New Orleans.