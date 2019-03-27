Brad Stevens hopes new drill cures recent defensive woes

Mass Live’s John Karalis reports the Celtics took a new approach to defense at practice:

“We went hard in small groups, with our first group. We’ll do the exact same workout with the second group,” Brad Stevens said in between sessions. “We did that so that guys get more reps and we can really hone in on a few things that we need to do to get better, and we can go live because — if we did that tomorrow, it probably wouldn’t be good with a Friday, Saturday game.”

“We’re just gonna keep harping on it and working on it,” Stevens said. “Today is a tremendous day to get a chance to hammer down some details and really hone in on what we need to do and get better at. When you’re in small groups there’s nowhere to hide, so that’s good, too. If we do, we’ll have a good team and have a chance. But if we don’t, we won’t. That’s the bottom line.”

“Lot of the defensive principles, reviewing them.” Horford said. “Now that the playoffs are near just making sure that everyone understands what we need to do. This is the time everyone starts tightening up all those little things on the defensive end, and the focus today was as good as it’s been, so I was happy to see that.”