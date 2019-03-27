First Look: Ted Leonsis, Wizards to launch new sportsbook at Capital One Arena

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis may not be known for having a winning team, but he’s sure great at making money by succeeding in his business endeavors, and his most recent move is just another example.

The Monumental Sports owner announced on Wednesday that the team will be opening a sportsbook on the Capital One Arena grounds. The Green Turtle Sports Bar and Grille, located at the venue, will be closing later this year, and that’s where the sportsbook will be, Leonsis announced at the American Gaming Association Sports Betting Executive Summit.

Fans will soon be able to bet on sporting events while at Capital One Arena, which Leonsis stated at MGM National Harbor.

#Wizards and #Caps owner @TedLeonsis announces the Greene Turtle bar at Capital One Arena will be turned into a sportsbook. pic.twitter.com/0H3hlEtS6W — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) March 27, 2019

It’s great to see the team embracing change and being a trailblazer in this regard, with other NBA teams sure to follow suit, yet somehow, general manager Ernie Grunfeld still has a job, even after awarding John Wall a max contract, which will see him make $37.8 million next season. But this is a step in the right direction, financially, at least.