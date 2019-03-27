WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2019 Live Stream Online Channels - Round 1

Back to Golf action. WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2019 starts from today, 27th March 2019. We have the best streaming channel guide to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Tiger Woods events live online coverage details here. Back to its March slot, golf draws the sporting world’s attention back to the fairways. The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play will be held in the superb Sawgrass in Florida. It was American Webb Simpson who won the last year’s tournament. Simpson’s 2nd round 63 tied the course record of -9, and he had a five-shot lead in the early stages. He did not look back from there, and Simpson won his 1st WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Back to preceding the Masters, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play provides the chance to the professional golfers to set high standards throughout the season. All the players are playing for the ludicrous prize money of $2.25 million. World number one Dustin Johnson is in the form of his life and is already playing well this year. He won the World Golf Championships in Mexico a few weeks ago. But other top 10 ranked players like Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari have all won tournaments in 2019 as well.

It might not be one of the official four major tournaments on the golfing calendar, but it’s not a minor event either. The tournament has produced some of the most memorable moments into its fifth decade, and also champions in the golfing history. And with the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Sawgrass and its infamous 17th hole Island Green promises to offer plenty of drama throughout.

Event WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Dates 27th to 31st March 2019 Venue Austin, Texas, U.S. Course PGA Tour Live Stream Watch Here

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Live Streaming Free Online Channels

Not all fans like to watch their favorite sport and shows with the aid of a cable connection. In the times of Internet Progression, they will find numerous online channels and streaming options. These services can allow you to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play without any hindrance.

Therefore, without any further delay, let’s check out and find the live streaming channels.

1. NBC Sports: – Official Channel

NBC is the Official Golf Channel which provides the coverage stateside; it means that you are covered. If you already have access to NBC as part of your cable package. You can watch on the NBC website as well.

The broadcasting rights for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play have belonged to NBC for 30 years. It will provide 22 hours of live tournament coverage. During the four rounds of competition there limited commercial interruptions.

2. Sky Sports

If you are an UK-based golf fan, you will be well used to this by now. Sky Sports has all the coverage of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on your side of the Atlantic.

It has the best video quality, and you will not experience any kind of hindrance or lag while streaming the golf event.

3. Fox Sports

This also one of the decent options to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Although you will have to spend long nights or early mornings if you are resolute to watch it live.

You should activate the subscription by signing in with your service provider to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

4. Now TV

If you do not have Sky sports and want a more affordable subscription just for the golf? Well Now TV is a good option that fits the bill for you. It is priced at just £14.99 for a week’s worth of access.

It is compatible with pretty much every streaming device you can think of. You can even try it for FREE for seven days if you haven’t had a trial before.

5. Fubo TV

The perfect platform to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is fuboTV. It provides dozens of dedicated channels. There are four packages to choose from. They are the fubo ($44.99 per month with $39.99 for the first month), fubo Extra ($49.99 per month with $44.99 for the first month), fubo Latino ($17.99 per month), and fubo Portugues ($19.99 per month).

There are also many additional channel packs and premium networks that you can include. You can try the 7-day trial pack for free.

6. Sling TV

Sling TV is another great platform that you should try out to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. It allows viewers to customize the package. There are three packages you can choose, the Orange ($25 per month), Blue ($25 per month), and Orange + Blue ($40 per month).

There are loads of additional channel packs and premium networks. You can try the 7-day trial pack for free.

Watch WGC-Dell Match Play Golf Online on Mobile

With technology growing at an increasing rate, the fans can watch their favorite sport on the go. And similarly, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play can be watched. All you need is a compatible mobile phone and a high-speed internet.

Sky Go

The Sky go the app to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. You can also live stream the major sporting events. The app is compatible with all the latest mobile devices on iOS or Android.

To watch on your mobile phone, you have to download it from the app store for iPhone users and Google play for android users.

Fox sport go

If you’re not going to be at home much this weekend, then you can watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play from anywhere. You have to download the Fox sport go on your tablet or smartphone.

iPhone users can download the app from the app store, and Android users can download the app from google play.

Reddit

Reddit brings you the best free links to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2019 PGA tour event live stream online. Search for the subreddits relating to golf and pick up the HD quality links.

Watch PGA Tour Golf WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play using a VPN

We can tell you how to get a WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play live stream from absolutely anywhere in the world. But if you are abroad this weekend, you will soon be faced with a geo-block if you try to access a live stream.

That’s where a VPN will come in handy. The fans in the US can watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play live online easily. They should have a subscription. But, fans outside the US cannot watch as the channel has geographical restrictions. Therefore, to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play from anywhere in the world and on any device, you can use a VPN

here is how to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play using a VPN?

Pick a fast VPN, then Download it on your device Subscribe to the VPN Select the location of the server and connect to the server Go to NBC website from the browser Search for the live stream and watch the Players Championship

And that’s how you can watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play without worrying, and as per your liking.

Tee Times for Round 1 of WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2019

Check out complete tee times and schedule including Tiger woods events here. Check out below.

Bryson DeChambeau vs. Russell Knox: 10:42 a.m. ET

Ian Poulter vs. Kevin Kisner: 11:15 a.m. ET

Phil Mickelson vs. Henrik Stenson: 1:27 p.m. ET

Tiger Woods vs. Aaron Wise: 2 p.m. ET

We will be updating live result and round 2 Tee times here. Stay tuned.