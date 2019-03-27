Lamar Jackson working with QB coach, teammates to improve throwing mechanics

It’s no secret that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to improve his accuracy if he wants to be a successful starting quarterback, so it appears that’s exactly what he’s attempting to do.

Jackson put together a solid rookie campaign, and did lead the team on a win streak — compiling a 6-1 record as a regular-season starter — in the second half of the year, after Joe Flacco battled injuries, and then was later benched. The Ravens’ first-round draft pick gave the team the spark it needed to make the playoffs, and did a solid job of being a game manager, allowing the defense and run game to win games down the stretch.

But he’ll need to work on his accuracy, and to do that, he’ll need to improve his mechanics. That’s apparently exactly what he’s already trying to do, working out with a private quarterbacks coach in Florida, along with some of his receivers, according to Pro Football Talk, via comments by head coach John Harbaugh.

“A number of the receivers have gone down to work with him,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got other receivers, other places — I don’t know who they are — but he’s been throwing regularly, and I think he’ll ramp that up even more as he gets closer.”

He also addressed how the team plans to build around Jackson.

“The most important step is all of it. It’s everything,” Harbaugh said. “A quarterback can’t just focus on one thing. We’ve got to work on everything at the same time. I think the bottom line is we have an offense that we’re building. We’re building it around Lamar, but we’re also building it around all of our guys. We’re building the offense that we want to run, and we’re building it from the ground up – nuts and bolts, scratch.”

It doesn’t appear that the Ravens are rebuilding, but they are re-tooling their roster and schemes to make it work with Jackson, it appears. It will be interesting to see how he develops this upcoming season.