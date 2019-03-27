Look: Jonas Valanciunas' blonde bombshell wife stuns in photos

By March 27, 2019

By:

Raptors big man Jonas Valanciunas is one of the team’s leaders both on and off the court.

It’s not all about his stats, as Valanciunas plays with a lot of emotion and energy, which his teammates feed off. But he does put up solid numbers as well, averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He’s also a very efficient shooter, draining 57.5 percent of his shots.

Valanciunas is a big favorite among Raptors fans, and he’s been known to bring the supporters at Scotiabank Arena to their feet.

He’s also crushing life off the court as well, being married to the beautiful Egle Acaite since 2013. You’ll want to check out some photos of them, as she’s an absolute stunner.

View this post on Instagram

Love this Woman!!

A post shared by Jonas Valanciunas (@jvalanciunas) on

View this post on Instagram

Living our best life 🖇♥️

A post shared by Egle•V 🕊 (@eg.le.v) on

View this post on Instagram

♥️ #family #happypeople #nofilterneeded

A post shared by Egle•V 🕊 (@eg.le.v) on

View this post on Instagram

#halloween 2.0.1.8. 👻🎃

A post shared by Egle•V 🕊 (@eg.le.v) on

