Look: Jonas Valanciunas' blonde bombshell wife stuns in photos

Raptors big man Jonas Valanciunas is one of the team’s leaders both on and off the court.

It’s not all about his stats, as Valanciunas plays with a lot of emotion and energy, which his teammates feed off. But he does put up solid numbers as well, averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He’s also a very efficient shooter, draining 57.5 percent of his shots.

Valanciunas is a big favorite among Raptors fans, and he’s been known to bring the supporters at Scotiabank Arena to their feet.

