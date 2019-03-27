Look: Pau Gasol's beautiful girlfriend shows off amazing smile

By March 27, 2019

Bucks big man Pau Gasol is one of the team’s biggest additions this season, as they attempt to make a run to the NBA Finals.

The Bucks have been building for years, acquiring young talent through the draft to put around Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they’re now ready to win, as they know a championship window does not stay open for long.

As such, the Bucks worked out a trade with the Spurs to acquire Gasol just before the deadline, giving the team some much-needed depth at the center position. Gasol is also a veteran that can provide a positive presence in the locker room.

Not only that, Gasol also has a beautiful girlfriend, Catherine McDonnell, who has been seen at some of his games. She really stuns in photos, so you’ll want to check out some shots of her and Gasol below.

View this post on Instagram

My forever Valentine ❤️

A post shared by Cat McDonnell (@catmcdonnell7) on

View this post on Instagram

My everything 💋

A post shared by Cat McDonnell (@catmcdonnell7) on

View this post on Instagram

My #MCM 💙🖤

A post shared by Cat McDonnell (@catmcdonnell7) on

