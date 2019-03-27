New Jersey Governor Murphy to Deliver Keynote Address at Betting on Sports America Conference

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will share his vision for the future of sports betting in the state at next month’s Betting on Sports America conference, the biggest sports wagering trade event in the U.S.

Murphy, who will make a keynote address to the conference, being held across April 23-25, joins a stellar cast of thought leaders and innovators drawn from the global sports betting industry and U.S. political arena. The core of the event is being held at Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey, with networking parties in both NJ and NYC.

The Governor’s inclusion at Betting on Sports America is entirely fitting given the vital role New Jersey played in getting legal sports betting on to the statute books. As a long standing supporter of sports betting, he not only championed its legalization, but was instrumental in ensuring that the regulation was workable in a real world sense and, above all else, fair.

Commenting on his forthcoming attendance at Betting on Sports America, Murphy said: “It is my pleasure to address delegates from the international sports betting industry who will join us here in New Jersey for the inaugural Betting on Sports America conference. We are immensely proud of the integral part that New Jersey played in taking down PASPA and in doing so laying the solid foundations for legal sports wagering to be enjoyed by Americans across the nation. New Jersey has been a sports betting success story and we hope that other states seeking to go legal will replicate that positive experience.”

SBC CEO and Founder Rasmus Sojmark heralded the Governor’s involvement in the discussions, saying: “We are delighted to have someone with the huge political standing and stature of Phil Murphy join us for what will be an unmissable event. The Governor will play a fundamental part in shaping and delivering legal sports wagering for New Jersey and we’re looking forward with high anticipation to his keynote address at Betting on Sports America.”

When Murphy signed New Jersey’s sports betting bill into law, he set in motion a new era for the Garden State’s casinos and racetracks, enabling them to attract new business and new fans, and giving a boost to their long-term financial prospects. Avid soccer fan Murphy also placed the historic first legal sports wager at Oceanport’s Monmouth Park racetrack with a $20 bet on Germany to win the 2018 FIFAWorld Cup and $20 on the New Jersey Devils to win Lord Stanley’s Cup.

The event is held 23-25 April in New Jersey, and is the largest dedicated sports betting trade show in the US. The conference boasts 175 speakers and 40 sessions, with 60 exhibitors displaying their latest products on the 61,000 sq ft exhibition floor at the Meadowlands Exposition Center. Delegates will be treated to world-class hospitality with plenty of business and networking opportunities in New Jersey (Meadowlands Racetrack) and New York (40/40 Club and Sky Room Rooftop Bar). For more information about the event, please check out the Betting on Sports America website.