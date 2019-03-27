Serie A Italian Football Legends by SportStreaming24

Italy has produced many top-class footballers throughout history, leading to four World Cup titles for the nation. The local league Serie A has a rich history of over 80 years, and it’s seen many of the game’s greats grace the pitch. Here are five of them provided by sportstreaming24.com :

Alessandro Del Piero

As a six-time Serie A winner and 2006 world champion, Alessandro Del Piero is a true legend both internationally and at club level. Del Piero started out at Padova, but he’s most associated with Juventus, having represented Bianconeri for 19 seasons.

He holds the club’s appearances record with 705 games, and he’s also by far the most prolific player in Juve’s history, having netted 290 times. Del Piero , who had 188 Serie A goals in his career, is also among the top-scorers for the Italian national team, providing 27 goals in 91 games.

Roberto Baggio

Roberto Baggio will forever be remembered for his penalty miss in the 1994 World Cup final shootout, but he also did plenty of positive things on the football pitch to be considered as one of the best Italian players ever. Baggio is the seventh-highest scorer in Seria A history, having registered 205 goals in 452 games.

He won only four trophies during his club career, which saw him play for six different top-flight clubs, but Baggio racked up a host of individual awards, including the FIFA World Player of the Year award in 1993. Baggio had two top-three finishes with Italy at the World Cup, scoring 27 times in 56 games.

Francesco Totti

There are very few AS Roma records which don’t belong to Francesco Totti after he spent his whole career – 25 seasons – at the club. He helped Roma to the 2001 Serie A title and two Coppa Italia wins, scoring 307 goals in 786 games.

Totti had 250 goals in Serie A, which places him second on the all-time list behind only Silvio Piola. Totti, who recorded nine goals in 58 international appearances, was named Italian Player of the Year five times and he won the World Cup in 2006.

Paolo Maldini

Paolo Maldini will go down in history as one of the greatest defenders ever after demonstrating both quality and longevity throughout his 25-year career at AC Milan. He appeared a whopping 902 times for the club, posting a Serie A record with 647 games. Maldini won 26 different trophies in his career, including seven Serie A titles and five European Cup/Champions League titles. In total, Maldini played in eight Champions League finals, which has him sharing the record with Francisco Gento. Maldini represented Italy at seven tournaments, collecting 126 caps and scoring seven goals.

Franco Baresi

Playing 20 seasons for Milan, Franco Baresi won the Serie A six times, and he was a world champion already as a 22-year-old when the Italians won their third trophy in 1982. Numerous top-four finishes followed on the international stage before Baresi ended his Azzurri career after 81 games.

He is one of seven players to have achieved the rare feat of winning Gold, Silver, and Bronze FIFA World Cup medals. Baresi’s successful club career, which saw him feature 719 times for Milan, included three European Cup/Champions League titles.

Watch Serie A Live Streaming