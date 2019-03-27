The Betting Window for March 29-31

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can own a team and let down your loyal fans by cheapskating them and letting franchise players leave year after year after year and never doing anything to capitalize on the success every time THEY GET EVEN A GODDAMNED MOMENT OF FUCKING MOMENTUM. AND FURTHERMO–passes out with clenched fists

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

David Price -500 over Kash Ali ($35)

Jessica Aguilar +245 over Marina Rodriguez ($5)

Edson Barboza -140 over Justin Gaethje ($20)

Robbie Davies Jr. -550 over Joe Hughes ($30)

Kevin Aguilar -110 over Enrique Barzola ($10)

Kash Ali, who is somehow not a character in Def Jam: Fight for NY, is a strange case for this matchup. He’s 15-0, but has fought complete cans, and Price is a strangely huge step up for him, and Price is the favorite. Not sure what they’re trying to do here, but Price is too much, too soon.

I adore Justin Gaethje. Have loved him for years, and he’s a top-level lightweight and deserves to be in that hunt. He’s a scrapper, but Barboza’s surgical precision will be too much for him, I think. He may not get finished, but they’re going to add up. Barboza can hit without getting hit, something that Gaethje can’t always say.

Last Week: $ +25.13

Year To Date: $ -12.70

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.