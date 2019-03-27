UFC Philadelphia Prelim Breakout Star: Sabina Mazo

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

It seems that the UFC is doing a better job at identifying young talent in recent years. This is particularly true about the women’s divisions (see Barber, Maycee). Today we look at one of the youngest members of the UFC roster on the eve of her debut.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Sabina Mazo

Nickname – The Colombian Queen

Affiliation – Kings MMA

From – Medellin, Colombia

Height – 5’7″

Weight – 125 lbs (Flyweight)

Record – 6-0 (0-0 UFC)

What makes her impressive

Knockout power.

That’s right, in the women’s flyweight division we have a prospect with real knockout power. In just her third professional fight, she landed a devastating head kick knockout and got people talking about her future. Then what did she do for an encore? How about head kick KO her next opponent too.

While she’s calmed down a bit since then, outpointing her last two opponents, she’s simply showed that she can win in a number of ways.

Why she has been overlooked

The UFC finding her at only 21 is a great find, but the fact of the matter is that she is only 21 and has only had six professional fights. As a result, she hasn’t really had the time to get the publicity that she deserves. She has had multiple LFA bouts though, which have garnered her some interest from the AXS TV crowd.

What makes this a good match-up

Mazo will be squaring off with Maryna Moroz, who is luckily not a real threat to take her down. In her UFC career, she is just one of five in her takedown attempts. So it’s likely this will all take place on the feet. If it does wind up being contested there, Moroz has some pretty bad striking differential. In her UFC bouts, she has absorbed nearly four strikes per minute. When facing off with a high volume striker, who has sneaky KO power, that’s a recipe for disaster.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 169-70-1 (2 NC) (6 DNF)

SEE COMPLETE ARCHIVES HERE

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)