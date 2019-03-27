WWE Ring Announcer JoJo Announces Pregnancy

WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, who has been off TV due to personal reasons, has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

“I’m so excited to announce baby Knash, coming this June!,” Offerman posted on Instagram. “This has been the most beautiful, incredible experience of my life so far. I am so happy that I was able to use this time to enjoy this privately but now I’m ready to share it with you all. I could not be happier!!! This truly has been the biggest blessing. And words can not explain how ready and excited we are to meet you my little man! I love you more than you’ll ever know. ❤️ Oh and WWE universe WE will be back when the time is right 😉 📸 by the incredible”

JoJo has been in a romantic relationship with WWE star Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and it is likely, given the photos posted by JoJo, that Wyatt is the father of the child, however, that remains unconfirmed as JoJo did not reveal the father’s identity.

Related Reason Why Bray Wyatt Has Not Returned To WWE Television

In somewhat related news, it looks like Bray Wyatt is getting closer to returning to WWE TV, as he teased earlier this month that a “rebellion is coming”. At last word, Wyatt is awaiting creative plans to bring him back to TV, and this week Wyatt shared photos of his new look as he prepares to return to WWE.

Bray Wyatt was last seen on WWE TV as Matt Hardy’s tag team partner, however, when Hardy took time off at the end of 2018 to heal up from nagging injuries, Wyatt departed WWE TV as well, and has not been on the road with the company.