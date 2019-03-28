2019 Phillies hype video gets Avengers Endgame treatment

You had to expect that the latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame was going to be used for a bunch of hype videos the moment it came out. It’s a pretty standard operating procedure for viral video production to use a popular movie trailer and mix it with your team’s sports clips.

Well, somebody did it for the 2019 Phillies and I’m about to go ring some bells of my own as a result.

It's a new era of Philadelphia Baseball.

PHILLIES x ENDGAME#AvengeTheFallen pic.twitter.com/hWwRzDjWAd — Noah Yudt (@YoaNut) March 27, 2019

The use of footage from Phillies teams of the past, from the 2008 World Series championship to highlights of players like Cliff Lee, Hunter Pence, Raul Ibanez, and Roy Halladay and the ability to tug at the heartstrings by including a shot of Harry Kalas underneath the narration form the Avengers: Endgame trailer while mixing in the glimmer of hope that is the 2019 squad was well done. Keeping in line with the monochromatic theme with hints of red just like in the Avengers: Endgame trailer was also a solid touch.

If there is one more thing I would have liked to see, it might have been an extra clip at the end with a shot of Bryce Harper in a Phillies uniform from spring training with Thor saying “I like this one,” which he does at the end of the Avengers: Endgame trailer upon what looks to be his first encounter with Captian Marvel. It would have been a fitting end as Harper is the all powerful newcomer to the bunch, but this trailer hype video was absolutely spot on.

Damn. Let’s freaking go!