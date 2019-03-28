Blues bumped to an alternate channel on March 29, 2019

Here’s a quick programming change for the St. Louis Blues’ game against the New York Rangers on Friday, March 29, 2019. The Blues game will now air on Fox Sports Midwest PLUS due to the overlap of the St. Louis Cardinals game on Fox Sports Midwest.

The Blues-Rangers game begins at 6pm CT, while the Cardinals throw their first pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:10pm CT.

Fox Sports Midwest PLUS can be found in the following locations:

AT&T U-verse – 747 (1747)

DirecTV – 671-1

Dish – 441, 412-29

Additional channel information may be found here.

This type of news is always disappointing for Blues fans. It’s never fun to see a late-season game bumped to an alternate channel in favor of an early-season Cardinals game.

But, it is the second game of the year for the Cardinals and their first night game. It likely makes a lot of sense from a ratings perspective to bump the Blues, who are competing in a game that shouldn’t have major implications, for what will likely be a ratings bonanza in the Cardinals’ first night game.

Still, it’s never fun to see the Blues bumped as they’re approaching a playoff berth.