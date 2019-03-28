Bryce Harper and his Phanatic shoes get a standing ovation from Phillies fans

Bryce Harper has officially been introduced by the iconic voice of Dan Baker. As expected, he received quite the ovation from the Phillies fans packing Citizens Bank Park for the season opener against the Atlanta Braves, but check out the shoes he’s wearing today!

It might be a little tough to tell from this video clip of the team introductions, but it’s hard to miss the bright green baseball cleats Harper was wearing. If I didn’t know any better, I would say those are a Phillie Phanatic green.

As it turns out, yes, they are Phillie Phanatic shoes.

Hey @UnderArmour mass produce these and count the billions pic.twitter.com/yZhMLehvQw — ⒹⒶⓃ ⓇⓄⒸⒽⒺ (@RochesRWinners) March 28, 2019

Enough with the Bryce Harper love fest for now though. Let’s go play some ball!