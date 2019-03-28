How to Watch MLB Opening Day 2019 Live Stream Online

Make yourself ready as the 2019 season of Major League Baseball is right around the corner. This season is going to mark the 150th season of the MLB. The season commenced from 20th of March, and the schedules suggest that it will last till the 29th of September. There are several channels to broadcast the entire season across the US along with the Opening Night which took place before the tournament commenced on March 20-21st.

The article here will be the best guide for you to watch the complete season of the Major League Baseball 2019 along with detailed information to live stream the tournament from various parts of the world.

MLB Opening Day Live Streaming 2019 Free Official Channels

Before we head out and discuss all the channels and services that are going to live stream the entire season online, we will first take a look at the channels which holds the official broadcasting rights to stream the live actions from the Major League Baseball 2019.

ESPN, MLB.tv, TBS, and FOX are the channels to hold the official broadcasting rights for MLB 2019. All these channels will provide their online live streaming services in the US.

ESPN

There is nothing new regarding ESPN holding the official broadcasting rights to this season of Major League Baseball. The channel fancies the sporting event for a long time now and will broadcast all the games from MLB 2019 on their channel including ESPN 2 as well.

Fox Sports

It is safe to say that the channel has now become a leader in broadcasting various sporting events from across the world. Be it the premium Uefa Champions League or the Australian GP from Formula 1 the channel tries to cover everything under their stream-hood. All games from Major League Baseball 2019 will be streamed on Fox Sports as they hold the official broadcasting rights for the MLB 2019.

TBS

The WarnerMedia company Turner Broadcasting System also holds the official broadcasting rights for the Major League Baseball 2019. Which implies that baseball fans can tune in to the channel to watch all the games from the MLB this season.

How To Watch MLB Opening Day Live Online Without Cable?

However, to watch through the official broadcasting channels your subscription to an online cord cutter streaming service is a must. Below mentioned will be a few cord cutter services which will live stream the MLB 2019 online. Hence if you got no cable TV connection, then there is nothing to worry about, as the services don’t require you to have a cable connection in that case.

Fubo.TV

DirectTV Now

PlayStation Vue

SlingTV

MLB.tv

YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV

CBC (Toronto Blue Jays Matches in Canada)

Fubo TV

Fubo TV is a streaming service from America where they primarily focus on TV channels which distribute or stream live sporting events. The likes of the MLB, NBA, NFL, MLS and International soccer all comes under the streaming interest of the cord-cutter service provider. At the same time, Fubo TV hosts a lot of news, network TV series, and movies at their streaming platform.

The interface of their live streaming platform is well organized and comes with a capable DVR functionality. Let’s not forget that there is also a great mobile application from the service provider. Fubo TV also supports live streaming of content in 4K UHD and HDR10 under their service. The only bad news is that they don’t have ESPN under their distribution, but as long as you have MLB you should be happy to watch the 2019 season.

DirectTV Now

If you are tired of long term commitments, then the streaming service from DirectTV Now is going to fancy your interest. Owned by the telecom giants AT&T it is a subscription-based streaming channel which will show the Major League Baseball 2019 to their viewers online. Like every other cord-cutter service provider, DirectTV Now enables their subscriber in the US to stream programs from various cable TV channels online.

The good news about the service provider is that most of the top channels come under the cheapest package. The cost of the premium channels is better than any other streaming service provider in that case. The price usually varies between $40 to $75. The online streaming service provider includes ESPN, NBC, FOX, and every other sports channel out there.

PlayStation VUE

Having a PlayStation is always beneficial. Now, apart from being just a gaming platform, PlayStation is extending their entertainment reach with their cord-cutter online streaming service the PS Vue. The subscription charges range somewhere in between $44.99 to $79.99 were MLB, ESPN, FOX, and other sports channel are all covered. Hence PS Vue can be a vibrant way to watch the Major League Baseball 2019 Season live online.

Sling TV

Owned by the Dish Network Sling TV is a top-of-the-line American Internet Television service provider. The first online live streaming TV service to hit the market was Sling, and it is the cheapest one since then. At just $40 a month, you get streaming access to over 48 channels. Along with that talking about the sports channel, SlingTV has made sure to add each one of them. Hence another great way to catch the 2019 Season of the Major League Baseball online will be SlingTV.

MLB.tv

Almost all the streaming devices have MLB.tv in it, and that is the best thing about this cord-cutter exclusive service provider for the online streaming of Major League Baseball. You can stream the 2019 season of the MLB directly through Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4 and Xbox with MLB.Tv.

The only problem that the channel might suffer is a blackout which occurs when an official broadcaster holds the rights to stream in a particular region. But that is avoidable with the use of a VPN service.

YouTube TV

YouTube is the new contender for an online cord-cutter live streaming service. Despite being a newbie in the industry, the service lives up to the expectation and will stream the 2019 Season of the MLB.

Hulu with Live TV

It is the new offering from the service provider HuluTV which will cover the online live streaming of the MLB 2019.

Watch the Major League Baseball Opening Day – 2019 from anywhere in the world with a VPN

Most of the channels mentioned in this blog may face a geo-block error when you are trying to access them from a location that doesn’t come under the service provider. In that case, you can go for a VPN service provider to establish a private connection to a server location which is acceptable by the online streaming service provider.

ExpressVPN and NordVPN are highly recommendable when it comes down to live streaming sports online. Major League Baseball fans can now rejoice as with a VPN service they won’t have to miss a single action from the 2019 season.

Final Words

Sport is a thing of fascination among a lot of people. No one wishes to miss a tournament as big as the Major League Baseball. Thus, I hope the guide here has covered every single doubt of yours regarding how to stream the MLB 2019 live online.