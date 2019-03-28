Look: Danny Green's hot girlfriend is Spurs' good-luck charm

The San Antonio Spurs have won five NBA titles under head coach Gregg Popovich, and have had a number of dominant, basketball-savvy players on its roster during that time.
But right now, the team is re-tooling its roster, looking to get younger, and it’s not the veteran squad we’re used to seeing. The backcourt is completely rebuilt, and is comprised of young stars.
Still, the Spurs have some veteran players on their roster, and one of them — Danny Green — is a player they look to when in need of a clutch shot. Green is great at floor spacing, and is an effective off-the-ball player, who can knock down big shots when called upon.
Not only that, he’s also dating Blair Bashen, a beautiful blonde woman who supports her man, and has been seen at a few Spurs games.
In case you don’t remember, Bashen was first noticed last season when she reacted to the Spurs’ getting eliminated from the playoffs by the Warriors. Her facial expression was picked up by TV cameras.
#Mood all day today lol!! If y'all know me, y'all know how competitive I was when I used to play sports!! I feel just as anxious/hype cheering from the stands, as you can see from #TNT catching me nervous as can be pulling for a win a couple of games ago!! Big game tonight and I know #Spurs are going to ball out!!! #GoSpursGo #TeamGreen #Playoffs #Game6 #RefsGetItTogether 👏🏼🙌🏼💪🏼🙈
Check out a few more photos showing both her and Green below.
Happy 30th Birthday to my person I love doing life with!!! Another year I have been blessed to spend with you traveling the world and cheering my head off for u on the court!! #HappyBirthday #Dirty30 #June22 #OldManGreen #CanCallYouASugarDaddyNow JK 😂😜😘💚🎉🎁🎈 @greenranger14
My heart is so heavy. I don’t understand why these beautiful souls had to be taken from this earth, but I try not to question God’s plan. Two of the nicest and most talented people I have ever met. Leah and I bonded right away being two of the new girls with the Spurs. I’m so happy we stayed friends and I got to see them this summer in LA, never imagined that would be the last time to see their smiling faces. Their special bond was unbreakable in this life and will continue into the next life. Praying for their families. We will always love and miss you @leahlabelle and @rasualbutler8!! #UnicornsDontDie #ThatNotebookMovieKindaLove 🦄😢💔🙏🏼
A very special thank you to my love for making this one of the best birthdays and for my gorgeous present!!! Only the first of many many birthdays to come together!! Love you!! #LuckyGirl #BestBF #RealMVP #OnlyPicWeTook lol #Feb7th #AquariusSeason #FlickOfDaWrist 😉😘😍💚🎉🎁 2.13.16
HAPPY 29th BIRTHDAY TO MY LOVE @greenranger14!!! Your relentless commitment to your friends, family and job is truly astonishing!! You are one of a kind, while never letting a day go by without putting a smile on my face!! Hope you had a great birthday and continued blessings because no one deserves it more than you!! Love you!! #RealMVP #TeamGreen #BirthdayBoy #14 #GoSpursGo #29andSuperFine lol 😘😍👏🏼🏀🎉🎁🎈💚🎊♋️2️⃣9️⃣
