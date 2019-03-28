Look: Donte DiVincenzo's beautiful brunette girlfriend turns heads

By March 28, 2019

Life has been pretty good to Donte DiVincenzo, as he won a title with Villanova, and was then drafted by one of the best teams in the NBA.

DiVincenzo really shined in the Final Four, as well as the national championship game last season. His strong play resulted in him being voted the most outstanding player of the Final Four — shooting up NBA draft boards, and being taken by the Bucks with the 17th overall pick in the draft.

And he’s doing well for himself off the court as well. DiVincenzo has been dating the beautiful brunette Morgan Calantoni, and we’ve got some photos for you all to check out, showing the two of them.

View this post on Instagram

2k17🎊

A post shared by Donte Divincenzo (@divincenzo9) on

View this post on Instagram

364 days until more presents 🤗

A post shared by Donte Divincenzo (@divincenzo9) on

View this post on Instagram

Cheesing hard for this one 😁🤗

A post shared by Donte Divincenzo (@divincenzo9) on

View this post on Instagram

Thanks for being incredibly corny with me!!❤️

A post shared by Morgan Calantoni (@morgancalantoni) on

View this post on Instagram

She only came to see Wiz

A post shared by Donte Divincenzo (@divincenzo9) on

View this post on Instagram

Last ever pic in 1630 unit D 😦

A post shared by Morgan Calantoni (@morgancalantoni) on

View this post on Instagram

Bucks baby🦌

A post shared by Morgan Calantoni (@morgancalantoni) on

