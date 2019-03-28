LOOK: John Cena Goes On Mystery Date Amid Recent Comments Made By Nikki Bella

It looks like WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella have moved on from their very public breakup which took place in 2018, as Nikki has been spotted dating her Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvinsev.

According to TMZ, John Cena was spotted this week on a mystery date, as he is currently in Vancouver filming a new movie.

”WWE superstar [John Cena] out on the town with an unknown — for now — brunette in Vancouver, and they’re clearly having a great time together,” reads the TMZ report. “Not only were they cozied up, arm-in-arm together … but the photo agency that spotted them says they enjoyed a 4-hour dinner date!!!”

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that sources close to Nikki Bella claim she has no interest in rekindling her relationship with John Cena.

”Sources close to Nikki tell TMZ … Nikki isn’t rekindling her romance with John — despite rumors to the contrary — and she sees no future with him,” claimed TMZ.

Despite Nikki’s relationship with Chigvinsev, she did admit on the season four finale of Total Bellas that it will “kill her” the next time she sees John Cena with another woman.

As for Cena, recent reports maintain he is still scheduled to appear at WrestleMania 35, however, WWE has yet to announce an official match for the former WWE Champion. WWE has yet to announce any PPV involvement for Cena, which could include him making some type of out of the ring appearance if he is not booked for a match.

Cena is currently off WWE TV as he is filming his new movie Playing With Fire, and it remains unknown if or when Cena will return to WWE in a full-time capacity. With Cena having several Hollywood projects in the pipeline after Playing With Fire wraps, it’s possible Cena will not be returning to WWE for any lengthy period of time in 2019.