Look: LeBron James busts out exotic tequila, has funny reaction

LeBron James will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2005 this season, and it’s a feeling he’s certainly not used to.

James, after all, had played in nine consecutive NBA Finals up until this season, and a lot was expected of him, given that he chose to take his talents to Los Angeles.

His first season donning the purple and gold has been an epic fail, though, as he’s played in only 54 games, and is shooting just 50 percent from the field. As such, it appears he’s ditching the wine — at least for a night — and substituting in some exotic tequila. Just check out the big smile he had on his face, which really says it all.

And judging by his choice of shoes, he was really taking it easy on Thursday night, as the Lakers were off until Friday’s game against the Hornets at Staples Center.

It makes sense that James is now breaking out the hard stuff, given how this season has gone.