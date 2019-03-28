Look: Luke Voit comically struggles to eat during game, sparks memes

Yankees slugger Luke Voit is a big guy, and when he wants to eat, that’s exactly what he does, no matter the time.

Listed at 225 pounds, but probably weighing even a bit more than that, it takes a lot of eating to maintain that weight.

So when he got hungry during Thursday’s opening-day game against the Orioles, he began eating a lot of sunflower seeds — so many that he couldn’t even fit them all in his mouth, and it was funny to watch.

Luke Voit: professional athlete pic.twitter.com/mNCZyiIgoT — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) March 28, 2019

The memes followed soon after that funny clip went viral, due to the seed-eating and his bizarre-looking hair.

Luke Voit is amazing and so is his hair. pic.twitter.com/eJUuWKW6yc — Gino Zarrillo (@KeepItGino) March 28, 2019

Luke Voit's approach to eating seeds leaves a lot to be desired…. pic.twitter.com/OnaxzHz4b1 — Cut4 (@Cut4) March 28, 2019

Does Luke Voit know how to eat? An investigation: https://t.co/tLIIBE6kaa pic.twitter.com/PN8SobScTY — Deadspin (@Deadspin) March 28, 2019

Luke Voit eats seeds like a caveman and I love it. pic.twitter.com/IJ0w6EaM9P — Bronx Bomber Ball (@BronxBomberBall) March 28, 2019

To his credit, Voit did crush a three-run homer in the game.