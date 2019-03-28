Look: Luke Voit comically struggles to eat during game, sparks memes

Yankees slugger Luke Voit is a big guy, and when he wants to eat, that’s exactly what he does, no matter the time.
Listed at 225 pounds, but probably weighing even a bit more than that, it takes a lot of eating to maintain that weight.
So when he got hungry during Thursday’s opening-day game against the Orioles, he began eating a lot of sunflower seeds — so many that he couldn’t even fit them all in his mouth, and it was funny to watch.
The memes followed soon after that funny clip went viral, due to the seed-eating and his bizarre-looking hair.
To his credit, Voit did crush a three-run homer in the game.
