Lynchburg Hillcats Preview

Key players for the Hillcats this season include third baseman Nolan Jones and outfielder Mitch Longo. Longo raked in the Midwest League last season posting a .361 average with 18 doubles, and 18 steals. He finished the year going 9-16 in five games in the Carolina League which cements why he will be a starter for Lynchburg. On the other hand, Jones posted a .298 avg with the Cats in thirty games played. While he is not much of a power hitter, his ability to make contact and score runs is one of his strengths offensively.

The Hillcats as a team have won the Carolina League title eight times, most recently last season and it is highly likely the trend will continue this year. Their record was 87-52 and would share the championship with the Down East Wood Ducks. Triston McKenzie was the biggest weapon for Lynchburg shutting down opposing offenses as a starting pitcher. He will be greatly missed for the team, but their pitching staff will still be as dynamic defensively. Because of the fact that entering the season, they have several prospects among the top 30 list in the minor league system.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how the team performs on both sides of the diamond with the success that they achieved last season. The worst case scenario is that they wont match the win-loss record but with Longo and Jones in the lineup, expect the wins to pile up by the time the season wraps up.