MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Mar 28/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Jessica Aguilar (20-7 ) vs Marina Rodriguez (10-0-1) – UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30th

Ray Borg (11-3) vs Casey Kenney (11-1-1) – UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30th

Mike Perry (12-4) vs Alex Oliveira (20-6-1, 2 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Romero vs Jacare 2 – Apr 27th

Cub Swanson (25-10) vs Shane Burgos (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy – May 4th

Warlley Alves (12-3) vs Sergio Moraes (14-4-1) – UFC 237 – May 11th

Thiago Moises (11-3) vs Kurt Holobaugh (17-6) – UFC 237 – May 11th

Rafael dos Anjos (28-11) vs Kevin Lee (17-4) – UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee – May 18th

Antonio Carlos Junior (10-2, 1 NC) vs Ian Heinisch (12-1) – UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee – May 18th

Megan Anderson (9-3) vs Felicia Spencer (6-0) – UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee – May 18th

Volkan Oezdemir (15-4) vs Ilir Latifi (14-6, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1st

Jimi Manuwa (17-5) vs Aleksandar Rakic (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1st

Makwan Amirkhani (14-3) vs Jason Knight (18-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1st

Bea Malecki (2-0) vs Duda Santana (3-0) – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1st

Bantamweight Championship: Henry Cejudo (14-2) vs Marlon Moraes (22-5-1) – UFC 238 – Jun 8th

Tai Tuivasa (8-1) vs Blagoy Ivanov (17-2, 1 NC) – UFC 238 – Jun 8th

Felice Herrig (14-8) vs Yan Xiaonan (10-1, 1 NC) – UFC 238 – Jun 8th

Tyron Woodley (19-4-1) vs Robbie Lawler (28-13, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Lawler 2 – Jun 29th

Light Heavyweight Championship: Jon Jones (24-1) vs Thiago Santos (21-6) – UFC 239 – Jul 6th

Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (17-4) vs Holly Holm (12-4) – UFC 239 – Jul 6th

Luke Rockhold (16-4) vs Jan Blachowicz (23-8) – UFC 239 – Jul 6th

Bellator

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Julia Budd (12-2) vs Olga Rubin (6-0) – Bellator 222 – Jul 12th