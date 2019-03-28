Nationals fan sends message with Bryce Harper jersey (Photo)

Superstar slugger Bryce Harper may have spent the entirety of his career up to this point with the Washington Nationals, but he signed with the Phillies a few weeks back, and now Nats fans are moving on.

Harper, after all, signed with one of the team’s biggest division rivals, and Philadelphia was one of the last places Nationals fans wanted to see him end up.

As such, he’ll probably draw some interesting reactions from fans when he returns to Nationals Park for the first time. Fans are already getting ready for that day, as one of them showed off his latest alteration to a Harper jersey, sporting “Sellout” as the name on the back of the shirt.