Oregon's Ehab Amin has hilarious flop against Virginia (Video)

NCAA Tournament games, especially from the Sweet 16 on, can be extremely close throughout — often coming down to the wire, even.
Every possession matters, and an unfortunate bounce or roll can send a team home earlier than they had hoped — just ask UCF, when their last-second tip attempt fell off the rim against Duke.
Oregon’s Ehab Amin is certainly aware of that, as he tried to draw a technical foul on Virginia’s big man, Mamadi Diakite. He did that with this hilarious flop attempt, which failed.
No foul was called on the play, so Amin’s attempt to draw the foul was thwarted by the officials, who made the right decision.
Comments