Oregon's Ehab Amin has hilarious flop against Virginia (Video)

NCAA Tournament games, especially from the Sweet 16 on, can be extremely close throughout — often coming down to the wire, even.

Every possession matters, and an unfortunate bounce or roll can send a team home earlier than they had hoped — just ask UCF, when their last-second tip attempt fell off the rim against Duke.

Oregon’s Ehab Amin is certainly aware of that, as he tried to draw a technical foul on Virginia’s big man, Mamadi Diakite. He did that with this hilarious flop attempt, which failed.

Bwahahahahaha, come on man pic.twitter.com/EtAHixstea — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 29, 2019

No foul was called on the play, so Amin’s attempt to draw the foul was thwarted by the officials, who made the right decision.