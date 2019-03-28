The Bella Twins Reveal The One Match That Might Bring Them Out Of WWE Retirement

The season four finale of Total Bellas ended with the bombshell announcement that Nikki Bella has decided, along with her sister Brie, to retire from WWE in-ring competition.

Following season four of Total Bellas, the twins debuted the first episode of their new Bellas Podcast, and during the show the sisters revealed that despite their official retirement from WWE, they would consider returning to the ring for the right reason.

“Nicole and I did tell everyone that we are stepping away from the ring, which is true, we are,” said Brie, h/t to Fightful for the transcription. “But we also said that before the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles came into place,” said Brie. “This is the thing, for years we were begging for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Begging. We never thought it could truly be a reality. The fact that it is now, makes it extremely tempting for us to go back and fight for them because we’re really the longest reigning, most authentic tag team.

“Overall, we are the only real, true blood, tag team,” said Nikki.

As we noted earlier this week, via TMZ, sources close to Nikki Bella claim that despite her retirement announcement, she would be open to making sporadic appearances for WWE, and those might include one-off matches from time to time.

As of this writing, Nikki plans to remain an ambassador for WWE, and it is likely she will remain under some type of deal with the company as she and her sister will continue to appear on the Total Bellas reality show. Earlier this year, it was announced that the twins will no longer be appearing on Total Divas, the show from which Total Bellas was inspired. In the place of The Bellas Twins, Ronda Rousey has been rumored to be appearing on the next season of Total Divas.